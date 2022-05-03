

Nsovo Mashaba is the son of South African businessman Auswell Mashaba and his wife Joyce.

Background

Nsovo Mashaba has a sister named Prudence.

Children

On 1 May 2022, the Daily Sun reported that he had made actress Omuhle Gela pregnant. The report stated that Mashaba was yet to tell his family about the pregnancy except for his father Auswell Mashaba. A source who was quoted by the publication claimed that Nsovo had initially committed to raising the baby with Omuhle but he suddenly changed his tune, citing he was not ready to be a father. However, when asked about Gela, Nsovo Mashaba asked who she was.[1]

Businesses

Nsovo Mashaba works at AM Lodge which was bought by his father for R27 million. His sister Prudence also works at the lodge. In 2021, AM Lodge charged R33,000 a night to stay in its luxury villa.[2] AM Lodge is located in the Klaserie region at the border of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.[3]



