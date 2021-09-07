Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Ntabazinduna"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Ntabazinduna''' is an area in Matabeleland North about 5 km outside Bulawayo. The area is known for being under the traditional chieftainship of Chief Khayisa (up t...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Ntabazinduna''' is an area in [[Matabeleland]] North about 5 km outside [[Bulawayo]]. The area is known for being under the traditional chieftainship of Chief Khayisa (up to 2010 when he passed away) and now [[Chief Ndiweni]].
+
'''Ntabazinduna''' is an feature in [[Umguza]] district, [[Matabeleland North]] about 5 km outside [[Bulawayo]]. The area is under the traditional chieftainship of Chief Khayisa (up to '''2010''' when he passed away) and now [[Chief Ndiweni]].
  
 
==Name Meaning & History==
 
==Name Meaning & History==
Line 6: Line 6:
 
==Rerefences==
 
==Rerefences==
 
<references />
 
<references />
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=Ntabazinduna
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords=history,Umguza,Matabeleland North,Ndebele,Mzilikazi
 +
|description=Harare Suburbs
 +
|image=Glen Norah Yapera.jpg
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Places]]
  
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]
 +
[[Category:History]]
 +
[[Category:Museums in Zimbabwe]]

Latest revision as of 11:07, 7 September 2021

Ntabazinduna is an feature in Umguza district, Matabeleland North about 5 km outside Bulawayo. The area is under the traditional chieftainship of Chief Khayisa (up to 2010 when he passed away) and now Chief Ndiweni.

Name Meaning & History

The name literally means "Hill of Chiefs". It's said that the name came from an incident where chiefs that had installed a new king in the absence of King Mzilikazi (believing he had died) were executed by being thrown down a steep cliff on his orders.

Rerefences

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ntabazinduna&oldid=110217"