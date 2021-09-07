'''Ntabazinduna''' is an feature in [[Umguza]] district, [[Matabeleland North ]] about 5 km outside [[Bulawayo]]. The area is under the traditional chieftainship of Chief Khayisa (up to ''' 2010 ''' when he passed away) and now [[Chief Ndiweni]].

Name Meaning & History

The name literally means "Hill of Chiefs". It's said that the name came from an incident where chiefs that had installed a new king in the absence of King Mzilikazi (believing he had died) were executed by being thrown down a steep cliff on his orders.