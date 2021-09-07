Difference between revisions of "Ntabazinduna"
'''Ntabazinduna''' is an area in Matabeleland North about 5 km outside Bulawayo. The area is known for being under the traditional chieftainship of Chief Khayisa (up to 2010 when he passed away) and now Chief Ndiweni.
'''Ntabazinduna''' is an
'''Ntabazinduna''' is an in [[Matabeleland North]] about 5 km outside [[Bulawayo]]. The area is under the traditional chieftainship of Chief Khayisa (up to 2010when he passed away) and now [[Chief Ndiweni]].
==Name Meaning & History==
==Rerefences==
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 11:07, 7 September 2021
Ntabazinduna is an feature in Umguza district, Matabeleland North about 5 km outside Bulawayo. The area is under the traditional chieftainship of Chief Khayisa (up to 2010 when he passed away) and now Chief Ndiweni.
Name Meaning & History
The name literally means "Hill of Chiefs". It's said that the name came from an incident where chiefs that had installed a new king in the absence of King Mzilikazi (believing he had died) were executed by being thrown down a steep cliff on his orders.