Ntando Mabaso

Ntando Mabaso is a South African hip-hop dancer and choreographer.

Career

Mabaso won at the SATE Awards in December 2020. He then went on to qualify at the International Arts Talent Showcase to go to New York in July 2022. In March 2021, Mabaso said he needed funds to perform in front of scouts such as the New York Academy, Tyler Perry Studios and America’s Got Talent in September 2021.[1]

