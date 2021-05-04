Difference between revisions of "Ntandoyenkosi Zulu"
Princess Ntandoyenkosi Ka Zwelithini Ngcaweni or simply Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu is the daughter of King Goodwill Zwelithini and his first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini.
Siblings
Lethukuthula Zulu, Nombuso Zulu, Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, and Sinethemba Bati Zulu.
Career
Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu is an Asset Manager at the Public Investment Corporation.[1]
