Princess Ntandoyenkosi Ka Zwelithini Ngcaweni or simply Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu is the daughter of King Goodwill Zwelithini and his first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini.

Siblings

Lethukuthula Zulu, Nombuso Zulu, Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, and Sinethemba Bati Zulu.

Career

Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu is an Asset Manager at the Public Investment Corporation.[1]