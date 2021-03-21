Difference between revisions of "Ntandoyesizwe Zulu"
(Created page with "'''Ntandoyesizwe Zulu''' is a South African Zulu Princess and the daughter of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini. ==Background== She has brothe...")
Ntandoyesizwe Zulu is a South African Zulu Princess and the daughter of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.
Background
She has brothers Bambindlovu Zulu and Misuzulu Zulu.
Husband
Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's husband is Oupa Moilwa of the Bahurutse royal household in North West. The two married in 2004 at a wedding that took place at the Pongola Rugby Club and was attended by 5 000 people.[1]
Modelling Career
Ntandoyesizwe is a former beauty queen.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Sibusiso Ngalwa, Royal wedding draws thousands to Pongola, IOL, Published: July 11, 2004, Retrieved: March 21, 2021