Ntandoyesizwe Zulu is a South African Zulu Princess and the daughter of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Background

She has brothers Bambindlovu Zulu and Misuzulu Zulu.

Husband

Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's husband is Oupa Moilwa of the Bahurutse royal household in North West. The two married in 2004 at a wedding that took place at the Pongola Rugby Club and was attended by 5 000 people.[1]

Modelling Career

Ntandoyesizwe is a former beauty queen.[1]