Difference between revisions of "Ntandoyesizwe Zulu"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Ntandoyesizwe Zulu''' is a South African Zulu Princess and the daughter of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini. ==Background== She has brothe...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
She has brothers [[Bambindlovu Zulu]] and [[Misuzulu Zulu]].
She has brothers [[Bambindlovu Zulu]] and [[Misuzulu Zulu]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
===Husband===
===Husband===
|−
Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's husband is [[Oupa Moilwa]] of the Bahurutse royal household in North West. The two
|+
Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's husband is [[Oupa Moilwa]] of the Bahurutse royal household in North West. The two 2004at the Pongola Rugby Club and was attended by 5 000 people.<ref name="I">Sibusiso Ngalwa, [https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/royal-wedding-draws-thousands-to-pongola-216888 Royal wedding draws thousands to Pongola], ''IOL'', Published: July 11, 2004, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>
==Modelling Career==
==Modelling Career==
Latest revision as of 12:42, 21 March 2021
Ntandoyesizwe Zulu is a South African Zulu Princess and the daughter of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.
Background
She has brothers Bambindlovu Zulu and Misuzulu Zulu.
Age
Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu was born in 1976.[1]
Husband
Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's husband is Oupa Moilwa of the Bahurutse royal household in North West. The two had a civil ceremony on July 11, 2004, at the Pongola Rugby Club and the ceremony was attended by 5 000 people.[2] The couple had married on the 13th of April 2002 at Enyokeni Royal Palace, Nongoma.[1]
Modelling Career
Ntandoyesizwe is a former beauty queen.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Zulu Family History, South African History Online, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Sibusiso Ngalwa, Royal wedding draws thousands to Pongola, IOL, Published: July 11, 2004, Retrieved: March 21, 2021