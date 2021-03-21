−

Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's husband is [[Oupa Moilwa]] of the Bahurutse royal household in North West. The two married in 2004 at a wedding that took place at the Pongola Rugby Club and was attended by 5 000 people.<ref name="I">Sibusiso Ngalwa, [https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/royal-wedding-draws-thousands-to-pongola-216888 Royal wedding draws thousands to Pongola], ''IOL'', Published: July 11, 2004, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>

