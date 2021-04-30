Difference between revisions of "Ntandoyesizwe Zulu"
Revision as of 14:11, 30 April 2021
Ntandoyesizwe Zulu is a South African Zulu Princess and the daughter of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.
Background
She has brothers Bambindlovu Zulu and Misuzulu Zulu.
Age
Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu was born in 1976.[1]
Husband
Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's husband is businessman Moses Tembe.[2]
Previous Marriage
She was married Oupa Moilwa of the Bahurutse royal household in North West. The two had a civil ceremony on July 11, 2004, at the Pongola Rugby Club and the ceremony was attended by 5 000 people.[3] The couple had married on the 13th of April 2002 at Enyokeni Royal Palace, Nongoma.[1]
Modelling Career
Ntandoyesizwe is a former beauty queen.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Zulu Family History, South African History Online, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
- ↑ Alicia Naidoo, Nelli Tembe’s brother clears the air on ‘suicide’ speculation, The South African, Published: April 26, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Sibusiso Ngalwa, Royal wedding draws thousands to Pongola, IOL, Published: July 11, 2004, Retrieved: March 21, 2021