[[File:Ntandoyesizwe Zulu.jpg|thumb|Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu]] '''Ntandoyesizwe Zulu''' is a South African [[Zulu]] Princess and the daughter of [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]] and Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]].

Background

She has brothers Bambindlovu Zulu and Misuzulu Zulu.

Age

Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu was born in 1976.[1]

Husband

Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's husband is businessman Moses Tembe.[2]

Previous Marriage

She was married Oupa Moilwa of the Bahurutse royal household in North West. The two had a civil ceremony on July 11, 2004, at the Pongola Rugby Club and the ceremony was attended by 5 000 people.[3] The couple had married on the 13th of April 2002 at Enyokeni Royal Palace, Nongoma.[1]

Modelling Career

Ntandoyesizwe is a former beauty queen.[3]