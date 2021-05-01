Her late mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was Swazi King [[Mswati III]]’s sister.<ref name="B">[https://www.bellanaija.com/2009/08/south-african-royalty-weds-zulu-princess-bukhosibemvelo-marries-her-sweetheart-in-durban/ South African Royalty Weds: Zulu Princess Bukhosibemvelo marries her Sweetheart in Durban], ''Bella Naija'', Published: August 26, 2009, Retrieved: May 1, 2021</ref>

Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu

Ntandoyesizwe Zulu is a South African Zulu Princess and the daughter of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Background

Her late mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was Swazi King Mswati III’s sister.[1]

She has siblings Bambindlovu Zulu, Bukhosibemvelo Zulu and Misuzulu Zulu.

Age

Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu was born in 1976.[2]

Husband

Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's husband is businessman Moses Tembe.[3]

Previous Marriage

She was married Oupa Moilwa of the Bahurutse royal household in North West. The two had a civil ceremony on July 11, 2004, at the Pongola Rugby Club and the ceremony was attended by 5 000 people.[4] The couple had married on the 13th of April 2002 at Enyokeni Royal Palace, Nongoma.[2]

Children

Nellie Tembe, Vukile Tembe, Zamatonga, Mbali, and Nosipho.[5]

Modelling Career

Ntandoyesizwe is a former beauty queen.[4]