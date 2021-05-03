Difference between revisions of "Ntandoyesizwe Zulu"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 26:
|Line 26:
Ntandoyesizwe is a former beauty queen.<ref name="I"/>
Ntandoyesizwe is a former beauty queen.<ref name="I"/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 09:02, 3 May 2021
Ntandoyesizwe Zulu is a South African Zulu Princess and the daughter of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.
Background
Her late mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was Swazi King Mswati III’s sister.[1]
She has siblings Bambindlovu Zulu, Bukhosibemvelo Zulu and Misuzulu Zulu.
Age
Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu was born in 1976.[2]
Husband
Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's husband is businessman Moses Tembe.[3]
Previous Marriage
She was married Oupa Moilwa of the Bahurutse royal household in North West. The two had a civil ceremony on July 11, 2004, at the Pongola Rugby Club and the ceremony was attended by 5 000 people.[4] The couple had married on the 13th of April 2002 at Enyokeni Royal Palace, Nongoma.[2]
Children
Nellie Tembe, Vukile Tembe, Zamatonga, Mbali, and Nosipho.[5]
Modelling Career
Ntandoyesizwe is a former beauty queen.[4]
References
- ↑ South African Royalty Weds: Zulu Princess Bukhosibemvelo marries her Sweetheart in Durban, Bella Naija, Published: August 26, 2009, Retrieved: May 1, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Zulu Family History, South African History Online, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
- ↑ Alicia Naidoo, Nelli Tembe’s brother clears the air on ‘suicide’ speculation, The South African, Published: April 26, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 Sibusiso Ngalwa, Royal wedding draws thousands to Pongola, IOL, Published: July 11, 2004, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
- ↑ Joy Mphande, Nelli Tembe’s brother sets the record straight on his sister and mom's 'suicides’, YOU, Published: April 20, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021