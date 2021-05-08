Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Ntandoyesizwe Zulu"

Page Discussion
 
Line 5: Line 5:
 
Her late mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was Swazi King [[Mswati III]]’s sister.<ref name="B">[https://www.bellanaija.com/2009/08/south-african-royalty-weds-zulu-princess-bukhosibemvelo-marries-her-sweetheart-in-durban/ South African Royalty Weds: Zulu Princess Bukhosibemvelo marries her Sweetheart in Durban], ''Bella Naija'', Published: August 26, 2009, Retrieved: May 1, 2021</ref>
 
Her late mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was Swazi King [[Mswati III]]’s sister.<ref name="B">[https://www.bellanaija.com/2009/08/south-african-royalty-weds-zulu-princess-bukhosibemvelo-marries-her-sweetheart-in-durban/ South African Royalty Weds: Zulu Princess Bukhosibemvelo marries her Sweetheart in Durban], ''Bella Naija'', Published: August 26, 2009, Retrieved: May 1, 2021</ref>
  
She has siblings [[Bambindlovu Zulu]], [[Bukhosibemvelo Zulu]] and [[Misuzulu Zulu]].
+
===Siblings===
 +
 
 +
She has siblings [[Bambindlovu Zulu]], [[Bukhosibemvelo Zulu]], [[Nomkhosi Zulu]], and [[Misuzulu Zulu]].
  
 
===Age===
 
===Age===

Latest revision as of 16:42, 8 May 2021

Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu

Ntandoyesizwe Zulu is a South African Zulu Princess and the daughter of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Background

Her late mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was Swazi King Mswati III’s sister.[1]

Siblings

She has siblings Bambindlovu Zulu, Bukhosibemvelo Zulu, Nomkhosi Zulu, and Misuzulu Zulu.

Age

Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu was born in 1976.[2]

Husband

Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's husband is businessman Moses Tembe.[3]

Previous Marriage

She was married Oupa Moilwa of the Bahurutse royal household in North West. The two had a civil ceremony on July 11, 2004, at the Pongola Rugby Club and the ceremony was attended by 5 000 people.[4] The couple had married on the 13th of April 2002 at Enyokeni Royal Palace, Nongoma.[2]

Children

Nellie Tembe, Vukile Tembe, Zamatonga, Mbali, and Nosipho.[5]

Modelling Career

Ntandoyesizwe is a former beauty queen.[4]

Similar Profiles You Might Want to See

References

  1. South African Royalty Weds: Zulu Princess Bukhosibemvelo marries her Sweetheart in Durban, Bella Naija, Published: August 26, 2009, Retrieved: May 1, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Zulu Family History, South African History Online, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
  3. Alicia Naidoo, Nelli Tembe’s brother clears the air on ‘suicide’ speculation, The South African, Published: April 26, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021
  4. 4.0 4.1 Sibusiso Ngalwa, Royal wedding draws thousands to Pongola, IOL, Published: July 11, 2004, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
  5. Joy Mphande, Nelli Tembe’s brother sets the record straight on his sister and mom's 'suicides’, YOU, Published: April 20, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ntandoyesizwe_Zulu&oldid=103711"