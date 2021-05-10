[[Nellie Tembe]], [[Vukile Tembe]], [[ Zamatonga Madondo- Tembe|Zamatonga]], [[Mbali Tembe|Mbali]], and [[Nosipho Tembe|Nosipho]].<ref name="Y">Joy Mphande, [https://www.news24.com/you/celebs/local/nelli-tembes-brother-sets-the-record-straight-on-his-sister-and-moms-suicides-20210420 Nelli Tembe’s brother sets the record straight on his sister and mom's 'suicides’], ''YOU'', Published: April 20, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021</ref>

Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu

Ntandoyesizwe Zulu is a South African Zulu Princess and the daughter of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Background

Her late mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was Swazi King Mswati III’s sister.[1]

Siblings

She has siblings Bambindlovu Zulu, Bukhosibemvelo Zulu, Nomkhosi Zulu, and Misuzulu Zulu.

Age

Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu was born in 1976.[2]

Husband

Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's husband is businessman Moses Tembe.[3]

Previous Marriage

She was married Oupa Moilwa of the Bahurutse royal household in North West. The two had a civil ceremony on July 11, 2004, at the Pongola Rugby Club and the ceremony was attended by 5 000 people.[4] The couple had married on the 13th of April 2002 at Enyokeni Royal Palace, Nongoma.[2]

Children

Nellie Tembe, Vukile Tembe, Zamatonga, Mbali, and Nosipho.[5]

Modelling Career

Ntandoyesizwe is a former beauty queen.[4]