Ntokozo Mayisela

Ntokozo Mayisela is a South African and the wife of Zulu King Misuzulu Zulu. Mayisela and Misuzulu kaZwelithini were married on 6 May 2021, a day before the burial of Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu.

Background

Mayisela lives around Pinetown, Durban, her ancestral home is in the coal mining town of Newcastle.[1] She comes from Sgodipholi (meaning a serene place) in Newcastle.[2]

Parents

Her mother is Noxolo Mayisela.[3]

Siblings

She has a sister named Lungi Mayisela.[4]

Husband

Misuzulu Zulu

Misuzulu Zulu reportedly married Ntokozo Mayisela on 6 May 2021, a day before his mother Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu was “planted” (buried). Legal documents from the Department of Home Affairs, which were leaked to Independent Media, shows that Misuzulu Zulu married his long-time sweetheart, Mayisela, in a civil union.

Mayisela and Misuzulu met in August 2009 during the royal wedding of the king’s sister, Princess Bukhosibemvelo and former Transnet executive Sipho Nyawo, celebrated at the Durban Botanical Gardens.

Royal archives show that Mayisela played beautiful music, attracting the attention of the future king and other royals.[5]

On 13 May 2021, Misuzulu sent a royal delegation to pay lobola for Ntokozo Mayisela. The Mayisela family demanded eight cows and R50 000 in cash.[1]

Children

Mayisela has two children with Misuzulu Zulu.[5]

Education

Mayisela studied towards a diploma in popular jazz and music around 2009.[5]

Pictures

Ntokozo Mayisela

Ntokozo Mayisela with filter