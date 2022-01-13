|description= Ntombana Regina Gata nee Mogomoza is a Zimbabwean biotechnologist. She is the sister of the late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

Background

Ntombana Regina Gata is Robert Mugabe's half-sister born of their father Gabriel Mugabe from a second marriage in Bulawayo. Her mother is Colleta and she has two brothers. Regina Gata relocated with her parents and siblings to Kutama.

When they arrived in Kutama the community and church leaders advocated for their immediate relocation to Bulawayo. There was nothing Gabriel Senior could do because he was unwell at the time. Gata said Robert Mugabe protected the family. Narrating the story to Sunday Mail, Regina Gata said:

"He was in his early 20s but stood up and defended the family. My mother, two brothers and I were on the brink of being chased away from our father’s home. However, Bhudhi (elder brother) stood up and said ‘No’. He told the church leaders that his father’s family had a right to be in the area where their father was."

Age

Ntombana Regina Gata was born in May 1946.

Divorce

Ob 13 January 2022, NewZimbabwe.com reported that her husband Sydney Gata had filed for divorce.[2]

Houses

Gata has houses in Harare's leafy suburb, The Grange and Mabelreign. On 10 November 2000, Regina Gata stopped the judicial sale of her house in The Grange.

Beverly Building Society had instituted legal proceedings against Gata after she failed to settle a $621 544,27 mortgage with the society.[3]

Education

Ntombana Regina Gata holds a doctorate in agriculture from the Sokoine University of Agriculture in Tanzania.

She also holds bachelors and masters degrees from the University of London.[4]

Career

Gata was appointed by Robert Mugabe as Principal Director for Agricultural Services in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement. Regina Gata replaced Dr Zvenhamo Chiteka who was retired.

She joined the Agriculture ministry in 1980, serving in various capacities. Gata has done research for United Nations agencies and other international organisations. She has published many papers on biotechnology and cereal production in Zimbabwe.[4]