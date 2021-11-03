Ntombizakhe Mpofu Mlilo is a Zimbabwean academic who was the first Vice-Chancellor of Gwanda State University (GSU). She became Zimbabwe's sec­ond fe­male Vice-Chan­cel­lor after the late Prof Primrose Kurasha.

Career

Professor Mlilo was appointed GSU Vice-Chancellor in January 2019 by Emmerson Mnangagwa.[1]

Ntombizakhe Mlilo was a board member at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) and Ingwebu Breweries. In 2019, Mlilo was on the list of 22 individuals chosen by Bulawayo residents gathered at the Bulawayo City Hall to constitute a potential administrative commission. The commision was proposed to run Bulawayo City Council if a government probe rolled out in July 2019 found councillors and officials guilty and complicit in corruption activities.[2]