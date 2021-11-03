Difference between revisions of "Ntombizakhe Mlilo"
Ntombizakhe Mpofu Mlilo is a Zimbabwean academic who was the first Vice-Chancellor of Gwanda State University (GSU). She became Zimbabwe's second female Vice-Chancellor after the late Prof Primrose Kurasha.
Career
Professor Mlilo was appointed GSU Vice-Chancellor in January 2019 by Emmerson Mnangagwa.[1]
Ntombizakhe Mlilo was a board member at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) and Ingwebu Breweries. In 2019, Mlilo was on the list of 22 individuals chosen by Bulawayo residents gathered at the Bulawayo City Hall to constitute a potential administrative commission. The commision was proposed to run Bulawayo City Council if a government probe rolled out in July 2019 found councillors and officials guilty and complicit in corruption activities.[2]
References
- ↑ Kudzai Chikiwa, Varsity vice chancellor aims to transform Matabeleland South, The Chronicle, Published: February 16, 2019, Retrieved: November 3, 2021
- ↑ NKULULEKO SIBANDA, Commission to run BCC affairs, NewsDay, Published: July 23, 2019, Retrieved: November 3, 2021