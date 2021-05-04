Pindula

Princess Ntombizosuthu Ka Zwelithini Duma also known as Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma is the daughter of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and his first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini.

Background

Husband

Mbongiseni Duma

Career

Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu is a businesswoman and co-owns Strategic Persuasions and Zamalwandle Transport Logistics with her husband.[1]

