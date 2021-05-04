Difference between revisions of "Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma"
Princess Ntombizosuthu Ka Zwelithini Duma also known as Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma is the daughter of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and his first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini.
Background
Husband
Career
Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu is a businesswoman and co-owns Strategic Persuasions and Zamalwandle Transport Logistics with her husband.[1]
References
- ↑ Tom Head, Zulu succession gets ugly: First wife MaDlamini disputes King’s will, The South African, Published: May 2, 2021, Retrieved: May 4, 2021