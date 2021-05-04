Difference between revisions of "Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma"
Latest revision as of 12:19, 4 May 2021
Princess Ntombizosuthu Ka Zwelithini Duma also known as Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma is the daughter of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and his first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini.
Background
Siblings
Lethukuthula Zulu, Nombuso Zulu, Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, and Sinethemba Bati Zulu.
Husband
Duma reportedly paid nearly R1-million in lobolo.[1]
Career
Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu is a businesswoman and co-owns Strategic Persuasions and Zamalwandle Transport Logistics with her husband.[2]
References
- ↑ Agiza Hlongwane, R1m lobolo for king's daughter, IOL, Published: April 19, 2009, Retrieved: May 4, 2021
- ↑ Tom Head, Zulu succession gets ugly: First wife MaDlamini disputes King’s will, The South African, Published: May 2, 2021, Retrieved: May 4, 2021