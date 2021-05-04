Pindula

==Background==
==Siblings==
[[Lethukuthula Zulu]], [[Nombuso Zulu]], [[Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma]], and [[Sinethemba Bati Zulu]].
===Husband===
  
 
'''[[Mbongiseni Duma]]'''
Duma reportedly paid nearly R1-million in lobolo.<ref name="IOL">Agiza Hlongwane, [https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/r1m-lobolo-for-kings-daughter-440359 R1m lobolo for king's daughter], ''IOL'', Published: April 19, 2009, Retrieved: May 4, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Career==

Princess Ntombizosuthu Ka Zwelithini Duma also known as Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma is the daughter of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and his first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini.

Background

Siblings

Lethukuthula Zulu, Nombuso Zulu, Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, and Sinethemba Bati Zulu.


Husband

Mbongiseni Duma

Duma reportedly paid nearly R1-million in lobolo.[1]

Career

Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu is a businesswoman and co-owns Strategic Persuasions and Zamalwandle Transport Logistics with her husband.[2]

References

  1. Agiza Hlongwane, R1m lobolo for king's daughter, IOL, Published: April 19, 2009, Retrieved: May 4, 2021
  2. Tom Head, Zulu succession gets ugly: First wife MaDlamini disputes King’s will, The South African, Published: May 2, 2021, Retrieved: May 4, 2021
