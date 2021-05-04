Duma reportedly paid nearly R1-million in lobolo.<ref name="IOL">Agiza Hlongwane, [https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/r1m-lobolo-for-kings-daughter-440359 R1m lobolo for king's daughter], ''IOL'', Published: April 19, 2009, Retrieved: May 4, 2021</ref>

Princess Ntombizosuthu Ka Zwelithini Duma also known as Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma is the daughter of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and his first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini.

Background

Siblings

Lethukuthula Zulu, Nombuso Zulu, Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, and Sinethemba Bati Zulu.





Husband

Mbongiseni Duma

Duma reportedly paid nearly R1-million in lobolo.[1]

Career

Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu is a businesswoman and co-owns Strategic Persuasions and Zamalwandle Transport Logistics with her husband.[2]