The court also dismissed Queen [[Windred Dlamini-Zulu]]'s application to have 50% of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's will set aside for herself.<ref name="NTF">Kaveel Singh,

Two experts testified about the will, but their views were conflicting.

The princesses, however, successfully suspended the execution of King Zwelithini's will, pending a trial that would ascertain its validity. The interdict would last 15 days before it lapsed.

Madondo said that although the princesses sought to halt the coronation process, they had not disputed that members of the royal family had elected Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king.

In a ruling on 2 March 2021, KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge [[Isaac Madondo]] ordered that the coronation of Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini could go ahead.

Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and her sister Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma applied for an interdict to stop the coronation process of Prince [[Misuzulu Zulu]]. They claimed that the will of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March 2021, was forged.

Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu is a businesswoman and co-owns Strategic Persuasions and Zamalwandle Transport Logistics with her husband.<ref name="TS">Tom Head, [https://www.thesouthafrican.com/news/who-is-king-zwelithini-first-wife-madlamini-who-in-zulu-succession/ Zulu succession gets ugly: First wife MaDlamini disputes King’s will], ''The South African'', Published: May 2, 2021, Retrieved: May 4, 2021</ref>

Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu is a businesswoman and co-owns Strategic Persuasions and Zamalwandle Transport Logistics with her husband.<ref name="TS">Tom Head, [https://www.thesouthafrican.com/news/who-is-king-zwelithini-first-wife-madlamini-who-in-zulu-succession/ Zulu succession gets ugly: First wife MaDlamini disputes King’s will], ''The South African'', Published: May 2, 2021, Retrieved: May 4, 2021</ref>

Princess Ntombizosuthu Ka Zwelithini Duma also known as Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma is the daughter of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and his first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini.

Background

Siblings

Lethukuthula Zulu, Nombuso Zulu, Ntandoyenkosi Zulu, and Sinethemba Bati Zulu.





Husband

Mbongiseni Duma

Duma reportedly paid nearly R1-million in lobolo.[1]

Career

Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu is a businesswoman and co-owns Strategic Persuasions and Zamalwandle Transport Logistics with her husband.[2]

Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and her sister Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma applied for an interdict to stop the coronation process of Prince Misuzulu Zulu. They claimed that the will of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March 2021, was forged.

In a ruling on 2 March 2021, KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge Isaac Madondo ordered that the coronation of Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini could go ahead.

Madondo said that although the princesses sought to halt the coronation process, they had not disputed that members of the royal family had elected Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king.

The princesses, however, successfully suspended the execution of King Zwelithini's will, pending a trial that would ascertain its validity. The interdict would last 15 days before it lapsed.

Two experts testified about the will, but their views were conflicting.

The court also dismissed Queen Windred Dlamini-Zulu's application to have 50% of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's will set aside for herself.[3]