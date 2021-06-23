Difference between revisions of "Nutty O"
Latest revision as of 08:03, 23 June 2021
|Nutty O
|Born
|Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa
Mbare
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being a Zimdancehall musician.
Nutty O (real name Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa) is a Zimbabwean Zimdancehall musician. He was under the Military Touch Movement record label led by Jah Prayzah. Nutty is most known for his songs Boom Shelele, Dakufara Nhasi.
He delivers his vocals in a mixture of Shona and Patois or Patwah which is a form of 'bastardised' English spoken by the people in Jamaica.
Background
He was born and bred in Mbare.[1]
Age
He was born on 23 June.[2]
Career
After his contract with Kenako Muzik expired he was signed by Jah Prayzah's Military Touch Movement.[1]
Achievements
He was the first Zimbabwean artist to be featured on Dj. Edu’s Afrodancehall show on BBC 1xtra with his track “Kwandabva Kure”. Nutty O has performed alongside Jamaican dancehall sensation, Charly Black and has shared the stage with the likes of Mafikizolo. In 2016 he nominated as the most promising Zimdancehall artist.
Discography
Singles
- Kwandabva Kure
- Just A Cover
- Mbare Mi Home
- African Girl
- Hello (Adele Reggae Cover)
- Bugatti
- Chihwai hwai
- Helmet
- We On A Journey
- Come & Go
- I wanna be high
- Stamina
Picture Gallery
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Sindiso Dube,Will Military Touch Movement export Nutty O?, NewsDay, published: March 7, 2017, retrieved: May 24, 2017
- ↑ Nutty O Di Bwoy, Facebook, Published: June 23, 2021, Retrieved: June 23, 2021