<blockquote>"I released a statement but Nutty O was scared and he asked why I had done that. I advised him to dissociate with the statement and then I would resign. He went ahead and posted something on his Facebook page. In the morning Jah Prayzah released his statement and Nutty came back and apologised. He was disturbed by the (Jah Prayzah) statement.”</blockquote><ref name=" News ">FREEMAN MAKOPA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/06/nutty-o-clears-air-on-mtm-debacle/ Nutty O clears air on MTM debacle], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 9, 2020, Retrieved: June 23, 2020</ref>

<blockquote>"I released a statement but Nutty O was scared and he asked why I had done that. I advised him to dissociate with the statement and then I would resign. He went ahead and posted something on his Facebook page. In the morning Jah Prayzah released his statement and Nutty came back and apologised. He was disturbed by the (Jah Prayzah) statement.”</blockquote><ref name=" ND ">FREEMAN MAKOPA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/06/nutty-o-clears-air-on-mtm-debacle/ Nutty O clears air on MTM debacle], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 9, 2020, Retrieved: June 23, 2020</ref>

Nutty O later disassociated himself from the statement before Jah Prayzah released a statement announcing he had terminated contracts for all artists at his Military Touch Movement (MTM) music label. Speaking on the issue, Nutty O's manager told [[NewsDay]]:

Nutty O later disassociated himself from the statement before Jah Prayzah released a statement announcing he had terminated contracts for all artists at his Military Touch Movement (MTM) music label. Speaking on the issue, Nutty O's manager told [[NewsDay]]:

Nutty O (real name Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa) is a Zimbabwean Zimdancehall musician. He was under the Military Touch Movement record label led by Jah Prayzah. Nutty is most known for his songs Boom Shelele, Dakufara Nhasi.

He delivers his vocals in a mixture of Shona and Patois or Patwah which is a form of 'bastardised' English spoken by the people in Jamaica.

Background

He was born and bred in Mbare.[1]

Age

He was born on 23 June.[2]

Career

After his contract with Kenako Muzik expired he was signed by Jah Prayzah's Military Touch Movement.[1]

On 26 April 2019, Nigerian musician, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking said Nutty O is the future of African music.

When asked by a fan who his favourite Zimbabwean artists were during an interview on Capitalk FM, Patoranking said:

“In Zimbabwe, I like Jah Prayzah, I like his music. I like Winky D as well, but Nutty O is the future. He is not good. He is bad in a good way. I will say it again, Nutty O is the future of not just Zimbabwe but of Africa.”

[3]

Military Touch Movement

Nutty O's relationship with Military Touch Movement deteriorated after Jah Prayzah’s Facebook page streamed Tocky Vibes' performance on Nash TV and not Nutty O’s gig on ZiFM Stereo – where Jah Prayzah also later performed and did not share the stream as well on his page.

On June 7 2020, Nutty O's manager Byron Kabaira released a statement on Nutty O's Facebook page officially announcing the musician’s departure from MTM.

The statement read:

PRESS STATEMENT ON NUTTY O, MTM STATE OF AFFAIRS Greetings ABX People, I hope this finds you well and in good health especially in these trying times when the world faces a common enemy: Covid-19. As an entertainment brand we hope that you continue to stay served from the comfort of your homes. In light of the recent events that have fueled multiple sentiments as well as the speculation of Nutty O’s MTM exit I feel it can only be put to rest with an official statement making clear what needs to be. Nutty O joined MTM at the fall of 2016 with the official label work commencing in January 2017. This move still remains one of the brand milestones having received the privilege to work alongside a heavyweight talent like Jah Prayzah. Over the years the Nutty O brand has continued to grow both home and abroad and it is unthinkable not to appreciate how much the MTM association has helped prop up the Nutty O brand where possible. We wish to put it on record that Nutty O will be leaving the MTM arrangement purely for growth reasons. One can only conquer the forests by walking through them. It will always not be easy setting foot on unchattered ground but it is through exploration that great discoveries come. With everything learnt we hope to continue pursuing the ABX Vision simply summarized as ‘the never ending pursuit of growth’. We call upon the support of anyone who believes in ABX and what we seek to achieve as a homegrown Zimbabwean brand aiming to carry the national flag to the global stage. Nutty O will not be extinguishing his affiliation with MTM but exploring a different working space. Keep enjoying the music and don’t forget to share with your family and friends; that’s the easiest way you can help to grow the Nutty O brand. Kind Regards Byron Kabaira ABX Management

[4]

Nutty O later disassociated himself from the statement before Jah Prayzah released a statement announcing he had terminated contracts for all artists at his Military Touch Movement (MTM) music label. Speaking on the issue, Nutty O's manager told NewsDay:

"I released a statement but Nutty O was scared and he asked why I had done that. I advised him to dissociate with the statement and then I would resign. He went ahead and posted something on his Facebook page. In the morning Jah Prayzah released his statement and Nutty came back and apologised. He was disturbed by the (Jah Prayzah) statement.”

[5]

Achievements

He was the first Zimbabwean artist to be featured on Dj. Edu’s Afrodancehall show on BBC 1xtra with his track “Kwandabva Kure”. Nutty O has performed alongside Jamaican dancehall sensation, Charly Black and has shared the stage with the likes of Mafikizolo. In 2016 he nominated as the most promising Zimdancehall artist.

Discography

Singles

Kwandabva Kure

Just A Cover

Mbare Mi Home

African Girl

Hello (Adele Reggae Cover)

Bugatti

Chihwai hwai

Helmet

We On A Journey

Come & Go

I wanna be high

Stamina

Picture Gallery

Videos

Nutty O - Bugatti [Official Video]

Nutty O Di Bwoy - Just A Cover (Official Video)

Adele - Hello [Reggae cover ] by Nutty O di Buoy

Nutty O Never Back Stabber Riddim February 2016 Zimdancehall