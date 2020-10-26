Pindula

Latest revision as of 15:45, 26 October 2020

Nutty O
Nutty-O.jpg
BornCarrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa
Mbare
Occupation
  • Musician
Known forBeing a Zimdancehall musician.

Nutty O (real name Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa) is a Zimbabwean Zimdancehall musician. He is under the Military Touch Movement record label led by Jah Prayzah. Nutty is most known for his songs Boom Shelele, Dakufara Nhasi.

He delivers his vocals in a mixture of Shona and Patois or Patwah which is a form of bastardised English spoken by the people in Jamaica.

Background

He was born and bred in Mbare.[1]

Career

After his contract with Kenako Muzik expired he was signed by Jah Prayzah's Military Touch Movement.[1]

Achievements

He was the first Zimbabwean artist to be featured on Dj. Edu’s Afrodancehall show on BBC 1xtra with his track “Kwandabva Kure”. Nutty O has performed alongside Jamaican dancehall sensation, Charly Black and has shared the stage with the likes of Mafikizolo. In 2016 he nominated as the most promising Zimdancehall artist.

Discography

Singles

  • Kwandabva Kure
  • Just A Cover
  • Mbare Mi Home
  • African Girl
  • Hello (Adele Reggae Cover)
  • Bugatti
  • Chihwai hwai
  • Helmet
  • We On A Journey
  • Come & Go
  • I wanna be high
  • Stamina

Picture Gallery

  • Nutty - O in suit.jpg
  • Nutty - O Photo Pose.jpg
  • Nutty - O In Durag.jpg
  • Nutty - O Pictures.jpg
  • Nutty - O Pictures 2.jpg
  • Nutty - O on Stage.jpg
  • Nutty - O Pose.jpg
  • Nutty - O At Show.jpg
  • Nutty - O with Kirsty Coventry.jpg
  • Nutty - O and Judgement Yard.jpg
  • Nutty - O on stage at show.jpg
  • Nutty - O in Australia.jpg
  • Nutty - O at ZiFM.jpg
  • Nutty - O performs.jpg

Videos

Nutty O - Bugatti [Official Video]
Nutty O Di Bwoy - Just A Cover (Official Video)
Adele - Hello [Reggae cover ] by Nutty O di Buoy
Nutty O Never Back Stabber Riddim February 2016 Zimdancehall

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Sindiso Dube,Will Military Touch Movement export Nutty O?, NewsDay, published: March 7, 2017, retrieved: May 24, 2017
