[[ File:Nutty - O on stage at show.jpg| thumb|Nutty - O on stage at show]]

[[ File:Nutty - O with Kirsty Coventry.jpg| thumb|Nutty O with [[Kirsty Coventry]] in 2018 when she was minister of Sports You and Culture]]

Nutty O (real name Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa) is a Zimbabwean Zimdancehall musician. He is under the Military Touch Movement record label led by Jah Prayzah. Nutty is most known for his songs Boom Shelele, Dakufara Nhasi.

He delivers his vocals in a mixture of Shona and Patois or Patwah which is a form of bastardised English spoken by the people in Jamaica.

Background

He was born and bred in Mbare.[1]

Career

After his contract with Kenako Muzik expired he was signed by Jah Prayzah's Military Touch Movement.[1]

Achievements

He was the first Zimbabwean artist to be featured on Dj. Edu’s Afrodancehall show on BBC 1xtra with his track “Kwandabva Kure”. Nutty O has performed alongside Jamaican dancehall sensation, Charly Black and has shared the stage with the likes of Mafikizolo. In 2016 he nominated as the most promising Zimdancehall artist.

Discography

Singles

Kwandabva Kure

Just A Cover

Mbare Mi Home

African Girl

Hello (Adele Reggae Cover)

Bugatti

Chihwai hwai

Helmet

We On A Journey

Come & Go

I wanna be high

Stamina

Picture Gallery

Videos

Nutty O - Bugatti [Official Video]

Nutty O Di Bwoy - Just A Cover (Official Video)

Adele - Hello [Reggae cover ] by Nutty O di Buoy

Nutty O Never Back Stabber Riddim February 2016 Zimdancehall