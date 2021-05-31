Difference between revisions of "Nyabata Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 18:
|Line 18:
==History==
==History==
|−
There is also Nyabata Secondary School Physical Address: Ngundu, Zimbabwe Postal Address: Private Bag 3021, Ngundu.
|+
There is also Nyabata Secondary School Physical Address: Ngundu, Zimbabwe Postal Address: Private Bag 3021, Ngundu.
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
Latest revision as of 10:27, 31 May 2021
Nyabata Secondary or High School is at Renco Mine, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Renco Mine, P.O. Box 68 Masvingo.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web: nyabatahigh.ac.zw, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NyabataHighSchool/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
There is also Nyabata Secondary School Physical Address: Ngundu, Zimbabwe Postal Address: Private Bag 3021, Ngundu. https://zimbabwe.searchinafrica.com/business/5464093/zimbabwe/ngundu/schools/nyabata-secondary-school
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.