Difference between revisions of "Nyabira"

Nyabira Location

Nyabira is a district in Mashonaland West province Zimbabwe. It is located about 34km north-west of Harare on the main road and railway line from Harare to Chinhoyi.

Naming

The name Nyabira is the corrupted version of Nyavira, named after the Nyavira dynasty who lost their Chieftainship to the colonial rulers when they created Little England and the other seven farms.

Events

January 2021 - Nyabira Armed Robbery