Despite the police not arresting anyone, the three security guards; Nomatter Jonga, Matthew Simango, and Fanuel Musakwa who were victims of the robbery appeared in court on 8 January 2021, charged with theft.

'''Nyabira Armed Robbery''' took place on 6 January 2021 along the Harare-Chinhoyi Road near Gwebi Bridge. The robbers got away with US$2 500 000 and 40 000 Zimbabwe dollars . The money was supposed to be distributed to several [[ZB Financial Holdings Limited|ZB]] Branches including Chinhoyi, [[Kadoma]], [[Kwekwe]], [[Gweru]], [[Bulawayo]], [[Gwanda]], and [[Zvishavane]] .

Nyabira Armed Robbery took place on 6 January 2021 along the Harare-Chinhoyi Road near Gwebi Bridge. The robbers got away with US$2 500 000 and 40 000 Zimbabwe dollars. The money was supposed to be distributed to several ZB Branches including Chinhoyi, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Gweru, Bulawayo, Gwanda, and Zvishavane.

Details

According to a statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police the robbery occurred on 6th January 2021 around 1400 hours, along Harare-Chinhoyi Road near Gwebi Bridge.

The police said that three complainants were travelling in a Toyota Hilux single Cab vehicle on their way to Chinhoyi to conduct a cash-in-transit task.

On board, they had seven cash boxes containing approximately two million five hundred thousand United States dollars (USD2 500 000) and forty thousand Zimbabwe dollars (ZWL$40 000).

Along the way they picked up six male passengers at Westgate and Inkomo Turn-off.

On approaching the Gwebi Bridge lay-bye, the driver stopped the vehicle as one of the complainants wanted to relieve himself. One of the passengers produced an unidentified pistol and fired one shot in the air whilst his accomplices disarmed one of the complainants of his 303 rifle.

The men then tied the three complainants and drove into the bush where they loaded the cash boxes into a red Toyota vehicle, whose make and registration numbers are unknown, and drove off.

The complainants later made a report to the police

Arrests

On 7 January 2021, ZRP said that it is still investigating the circumstances leading to the armed robbery. They appealed to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station or National Complaints Desk on 0242 (703631) or WhatsApp 0712800197.

Trial

Despite the police not arresting anyone, the three security guards; Nomatter Jonga, Matthew Simango, and Fanuel Musakwa who were victims of the robbery appeared in court on 8 January 2021, charged with theft.

The trio reportedly gave different versions of what transpired giving credence to the suspicion that it could have been an inside job.[1]