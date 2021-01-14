Police successfully applied for a warrant for further detention citing that they were still following up on indications that could lead to possible recovery.<ref name="ZM"> Nigel Pfunde, [https://zimmorningpost.com/zanu-pf-land-baron-nailed-in-gwebi-us2-5million-heist/ Zanu PF land baron nailed in Gwebi US$2.5million heist], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published: January 13, 2021, Retrieved: January 14, 2021</ref>

Five of the accused were remanded in custody to February 17, while the other three were sent back for further detention.

The State, led by [[Linda Gahadzikwa]] opposed bail on grounds that the accused posed a flight risk and were likely to interfere with investigations.

On January 12, 2021, Rutizirira and his accomplices appeared before Harare Magistrate [[Judith Taruvinga]], answering to a charge of Armed Robbery as defined in Section 126(1)(a) (b) of the Criminal Law(Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9.23.

The trio reportedly gave different versions of what transpired giving credence to the suspicion that it could have been an inside job.<ref>Taboka Ncube, [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/usd2-5m-cash-in-transit-victims-now-suspects/ USD2.5m cash-in-transit victims now suspects], ''ZBC'', Published: January 8, 2021, Retrieved: January 8, 2021</ref>The State alleged that the trio hatched a plan to steal the money and connived with the six suspected robbers, who are still at large. On 9 January 2021, the trio was remanded in custody to January 13.<ref name="S">Emmanuel Kafe, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/us27m-heist-trio-remanded-in-custody US$2,7m heist: Trio remanded in custody], ''Sunday Mail'', Published: January 10, 2021, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>

The trio reportedly gave different versions of what transpired giving credence to the suspicion that it could have been an inside job.<ref>Taboka Ncube, [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/usd2-5m-cash-in-transit-victims-now-suspects/ USD2.5m cash-in-transit victims now suspects], ''ZBC'', Published: January 8, 2021, Retrieved: January 8, 2021</ref>The State alleged that the trio hatched a plan to steal the money and connived with the six suspected robbers, who are still at large. On 9 January 2021, the trio was remanded in custody to January 13.<ref name="S">Emmanuel Kafe, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/us27m-heist-trio-remanded-in-custody US$2,7m heist: Trio remanded in custody], ''Sunday Mail'', Published: January 10, 2021, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>

From the recovered money, US$38 000 was recovered from one Kelvin Musakwa, a brother to one of the three ZB bank security details also implicated in the heist . <ref name="ZM"/>

Police recovered US$456 000 and vehicles including a white Toyota Hiace, Charcoal grey Baby Quantam, Toyota Lexus and Honda Fit all purchased from the loot.

It is further alleged that Rutizirira tried to conceal the crime by changing the colour of the getaway car to white. Upon his arrest , the paint was still wet.

Upon his arrest, Rutizirira was found in possession of USS$ 96 100 and he had also bought a recently imported Toyota Hiace Omnibus. The vehicle cost a minimum of US$10 000 on the market .

Rutizirira was part of the eight-member gang who allegedly worked in cahoots with three ZB Bank cash in transit security personnel; Nomatter Jonga, Matthew Simango and Fanuel Musakwa.

On 13 January 2021 it was reported land baron and [[Zanu PF]] Harare South district youth leader [[ Gerald Rutizirira ]] was arrested for taking part in the US$2.5 million cash heist in Gwebi.

On 7 January 2021 , [[ ZRP ]] said that it is still investigating the circumstances leading to the armed robbery . They appealed to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station or National Complaints Desk on 0242 (703631) or WhatsApp 0712800197 .

[[File:Nyabira_Armed_Robbers.jpg|thumb|Police detectives escort the US$2.7million Harare-Chirundu Road robbery suspects into the Harare Magistrates Courts]]'''Nyabira Armed Robbery''' took place in [[Nyabira]] on 6 January 2021 along the Harare-Chinhoyi Road near Gwebi Bridge. The robbers got away with US$2 500 000 and 40 000 Zimbabwe dollars. The money was supposed to be distributed to several [[ZB Financial Holdings Limited|ZB]] Branches including Chinhoyi, [[Kadoma]], [[Kwekwe]], [[Gweru]], [[Bulawayo]], [[Gwanda]], and [[Zvishavane]].

[[File:Nyabira_Armed_Robbers.jpg|thumb|Police detectives escort the US$2.7million Harare-Chirundu Road robbery suspects into the Harare Magistrates Courts]]'''Nyabira Armed Robbery''' took place on at [[Nyabira]] 6 January 2021 along the Harare-Chinhoyi Road near Gwebi Bridge. The robbers got away with US$2 500 000 and 40 000 Zimbabwe dollars. The money was supposed to be distributed to several [[ZB Financial Holdings Limited|ZB]] Branches including Chinhoyi, [[Kadoma]], [[Kwekwe]], [[Gweru]], [[Bulawayo]], [[Gwanda]], and [[Zvishavane]].

Police detectives escort the US$2.7million Harare-Chirundu Road robbery suspects into the Harare Magistrates Courts

Nyabira Armed Robbery took place in Nyabira on 6 January 2021 along the Harare-Chinhoyi Road near Gwebi Bridge. The robbers got away with US$2 500 000 and 40 000 Zimbabwe dollars. The money was supposed to be distributed to several ZB Branches including Chinhoyi, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Gweru, Bulawayo, Gwanda, and Zvishavane.

Details

According to a statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police the robbery occurred on 6th January 2021 around 1400 hours, along Harare-Chinhoyi Road near Gwebi Bridge.

The police said that three complainants were travelling in a Toyota Hilux single Cab vehicle on their way to Chinhoyi to conduct a cash-in-transit task.

On board, they had seven cash boxes containing approximately two million five hundred thousand United States dollars (USD2 500 000) and forty thousand Zimbabwe dollars (ZWL$40 000).

Along the way they picked up six male passengers at Westgate and Inkomo Turn-off.

On approaching the Gwebi Bridge lay-bye, the driver stopped the vehicle as one of the complainants wanted to relieve himself. One of the passengers produced an unidentified pistol and fired one shot in the air whilst his accomplices disarmed one of the complainants of his 303 rifle.

The men then tied the three complainants and drove into the bush where they loaded the cash boxes into a red Toyota vehicle, whose make and registration numbers are unknown, and drove off.

The complainants later made a report to the police

Arrests

On 13 January 2021 it was reported land baron and Zanu PF Harare South district youth leader Gerald Rutizirira was arrested for taking part in the US$2.5 million cash heist in Gwebi.

Rutizirira was part of the eight-member gang who allegedly worked in cahoots with three ZB Bank cash in transit security personnel; Nomatter Jonga, Matthew Simango and Fanuel Musakwa.

List of items recovered

Upon his arrest, Rutizirira was found in possession of USS$ 96 100 and he had also bought a recently imported Toyota Hiace Omnibus. The vehicle cost a minimum of US$10 000 on the market.

It is further alleged that Rutizirira tried to conceal the crime by changing the colour of the getaway car to white. Upon his arrest, the paint was still wet.

Police recovered US$456 000 and vehicles including a white Toyota Hiace, Charcoal grey Baby Quantam, Toyota Lexus and Honda Fit all purchased from the loot.

From the recovered money, US$38 000 was recovered from one Kelvin Musakwa, a brother to one of the three ZB bank security details also implicated in the heist.[1]

Trial

Despite the police not arresting anyone, the three security guards; Nomatter Jonga, Matthew Simango, and Fanuel Musakwa who were victims of the robbery appeared in court on 8 January 2021, charged with theft.

The trio reportedly gave different versions of what transpired giving credence to the suspicion that it could have been an inside job.[2]The State alleged that the trio hatched a plan to steal the money and connived with the six suspected robbers, who are still at large. On 9 January 2021, the trio was remanded in custody to January 13.[3]

12 January 2021

On January 12, 2021, Rutizirira and his accomplices appeared before Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga, answering to a charge of Armed Robbery as defined in Section 126(1)(a) (b) of the Criminal Law(Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9.23.

The State, led by Linda Gahadzikwa opposed bail on grounds that the accused posed a flight risk and were likely to interfere with investigations.

Five of the accused were remanded in custody to February 17, while the other three were sent back for further detention.

Police successfully applied for a warrant for further detention citing that they were still following up on indications that could lead to possible recovery.[1]