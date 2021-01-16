Tozivepi Chirara, Charles Chirara and Terrence Matimba appeared before Judith Taruvinga on January 15, 2021, who remanded them in custody to February 17 and told them only the [[High Court]] could hear a bail application.<ref name="Hera"/>

Shadreck Njowa, a ZB Bank employee who is believed to be the mastermind of the heist is still at large.<ref name="H"/>

Shadreck Njowa, a ZB Bank employee who is believed to be the mastermind of the heist is still at large.<ref name="H"/>

<blockquote>“Upon seeing the detectives at the business centre, the suspect tried to run away resulting in a shoot-out with police. Chigara sustained serious injuries and was taken to Ndanga Hospital where he passed on.”</blockquote><ref name="Hera"/>

He died at Ndanga District Hospital from gunshot wounds sustained in the shoot-out at Ndanga Business Centre while he was resisting arrest. In a statement police said:

Andrew Chigara was one of the suspects on the run in the US$2,7 million ZB Bank cash-in-transit heist died in Zaka on 14 January 2021 in a shoot-out with detectives.

In total police recovered US$690 000 in cash. Three more suspects are still being sought, including the alleged mastermind.<ref name="Hera">[https://www.herald.co.zw/us27m-heist-suspect-killed-in-shoot-out-three-still-on-the-run/ US$2,7m heist suspect killed in shoot-out, three still on the run], ''The Herald'', Published: January 16, 2021, Retrieved: January 16, 2021</ref>

Police also recovered a Toyota Passo from Charles Chirara, who was stationed at 5.3 Infantry Battalion at Battlefields near Kwekwe and US$55 000. A pistol stolen during the robbery was recovered from Terrence Matimba, who was stationed at Parachute Regiment at Inkomo Barracks in Nyabira.

US$77 800 and a Subaru Forester were recovered from Tozivepi Chirara after police took him for indications during their investigations.

From the recovered money, US$38 000 was recovered from one Kelvin Musakwa, a brother to one of the three ZB bank security details also implicated in the heist.<ref name="ZM"/>

From the recovered money, US$38 000 was recovered from one Kelvin Musakwa, a brother to one of the three ZB bank security details also implicated in the heist.<ref name="ZM"/>

Police managed to arrest eleven out of the fifteen suspects. The list of arrested persons includes:

Rutizirira was part of the eight-member gang who allegedly worked in cahoots with three ZB Bank cash in transit security personnel; Nomatter Jonga, Matthew Simango and Fanuel Musakwa.

Rutizirira was part of the eight-member gang who allegedly worked in cahoots with three ZB Bank cash in transit security personnel; Nomatter Jonga, Matthew Simango and Fanuel Musakwa.

Police detectives escort the US$2.7million Harare-Chirundu Road robbery suspects into the Harare Magistrates Courts

Nyabira Armed Robbery took place in Nyabira on 6 January 2021 along the Harare-Chinhoyi Road near Gwebi Bridge. The robbers got away with US$2 500 000 and 40 000 Zimbabwe dollars. The money was supposed to be distributed to several ZB Branches including Chinhoyi, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Gweru, Bulawayo, Gwanda, and Zvishavane.

Details

According to a statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police the robbery occurred on 6th January 2021 around 1400 hours, along Harare-Chinhoyi Road near Gwebi Bridge.

The police said that three complainants were travelling in a Toyota Hilux single Cab vehicle on their way to Chinhoyi to conduct a cash-in-transit task.

On board, they had seven cash boxes containing approximately two million five hundred thousand United States dollars (USD2 500 000) and forty thousand Zimbabwe dollars (ZWL$40 000).

Along the way they picked up six male passengers at Westgate and Inkomo Turn-off.

On approaching the Gwebi Bridge lay-bye, the driver stopped the vehicle as one of the complainants wanted to relieve himself. One of the passengers produced an unidentified pistol and fired one shot in the air whilst his accomplices disarmed one of the complainants of his 303 rifle.

The men then tied the three complainants and drove into the bush where they loaded the cash boxes into a red Toyota vehicle, whose make and registration numbers are unknown, and drove off.

The complainants later made a report to the police

Arrests

On 13 January 2021 it was reported land baron and Zanu PF Harare South district youth leader Gerald Rutizirira was arrested for taking part in the US$2.5 million cash heist in Gwebi.

Rutizirira was part of the eight-member gang who allegedly worked in cahoots with three ZB Bank cash in transit security personnel; Nomatter Jonga, Matthew Simango and Fanuel Musakwa.

List of people arrested

Police managed to arrest eleven out of the fifteen suspects. The list of arrested persons includes:

Gerald Rutizirira Nomatter Jonga Matthew Simango Fanuel Musakwa Kelvin Musakwa Tendai Zuze Neverson Mwamuka Trymore Chapfika Tozivepi Chirara Charles Chirara Terrence Matimba

List of items recovered

Upon his arrest, Rutizirira was found in possession of USS$ 96 100 and he had also bought a recently imported Toyota Hiace Omnibus. The vehicle cost a minimum of US$10 000 on the market.

It is further alleged that Rutizirira tried to conceal the crime by changing the colour of the getaway car to white. Upon his arrest, the paint was still wet.

Police recovered US$456 000 and vehicles including a white Toyota Hiace, Charcoal grey Baby Quantam, Toyota Lexus and Honda Fit all purchased from the loot.

From the recovered money, US$38 000 was recovered from one Kelvin Musakwa, a brother to one of the three ZB bank security details also implicated in the heist.[1]

US$77 800 and a Subaru Forester were recovered from Tozivepi Chirara after police took him for indications during their investigations.

Police also recovered a Toyota Passo from Charles Chirara, who was stationed at 5.3 Infantry Battalion at Battlefields near Kwekwe and US$55 000. A pistol stolen during the robbery was recovered from Terrence Matimba, who was stationed at Parachute Regiment at Inkomo Barracks in Nyabira.

In total police recovered US$690 000 in cash. Three more suspects are still being sought, including the alleged mastermind.[2]

Shootout

Andrew Chigara was one of the suspects on the run in the US$2,7 million ZB Bank cash-in-transit heist died in Zaka on 14 January 2021 in a shoot-out with detectives.

He died at Ndanga District Hospital from gunshot wounds sustained in the shoot-out at Ndanga Business Centre while he was resisting arrest. In a statement police said:

“Upon seeing the detectives at the business centre, the suspect tried to run away resulting in a shoot-out with police. Chigara sustained serious injuries and was taken to Ndanga Hospital where he passed on.”

[2]

Trial

Despite the police not arresting anyone, the three security guards; Nomatter Jonga, Matthew Simango, and Fanuel Musakwa who were victims of the robbery appeared in court on 8 January 2021, charged with theft.

The trio reportedly gave different versions of what transpired giving credence to the suspicion that it could have been an inside job.[3]The State alleged that the trio hatched a plan to steal the money and connived with the six suspected robbers, who are still at large. On 9 January 2021, the trio was remanded in custody to January 13.[4]

12 January 2021

On January 12, 2021, Rutizirira and his accomplices Kelvin Musakwa, Tendai Zuze, Neverson Mwamuka, Trymore Chapfika, brothers Tozivepi and Charles Chirara and Terrence Matimba,[5] appeared before Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga, answering to a charge of Armed Robbery as defined in Section 126(1)(a) (b) of the Criminal Law(Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9.23.

The State, led by Linda Gahadzikwa opposed bail on grounds that the accused posed a flight risk and were likely to interfere with investigations.

Five of the accused namely; Rutizirira, Musakwa, Zuze, Mwamuka and Chapfika, were remanded in custody to February 17, while the other three, Tozivepi, Chirara and Matimba, were sent back for further detention.

Police successfully applied for a warrant for further detention citing that they were still following up on indications that could lead to possible recovery.[1] Police indicated that they wanted to visit the trio’s rural homes where they expect to make some possible recoveries.

Shadreck Njowa, a ZB Bank employee who is believed to be the mastermind of the heist is still at large.[5]

15 January 2021

Tozivepi Chirara, Charles Chirara and Terrence Matimba appeared before Judith Taruvinga on January 15, 2021, who remanded them in custody to February 17 and told them only the High Court could hear a bail application.[2]