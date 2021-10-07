Difference between revisions of "Nyadire Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Nyadire Secondary School''' Bulawayo Metropolitan Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Num...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 14:48, 7 October 2021
Nyadire Secondary School Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Nyadire Secondary School at 28th, with a 82.81% pass rate.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template