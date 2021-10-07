There are approximately 1,200 students in the Nyadire School System, preschool through high school.

Nyadire Primary School has 744 pupils who move from ECD (Early Child Development) to grade 7. ECDA is for children 3 and 4 years old, and ECDB is for children 4 and 5 years old, each class having around 42 children. At grade 7, students sit for their first public exam run by ZIMSEC, the national examining board. The exam cover four subjects math, Shona, English, and general paper. General paper includes environmental science, social studies, art, craft, RME, AIDS, home economics, music, and physical education.

Nyadire Secondary School is in Mutoko, Mashonaland East Province. There is also a Primary School and a Teachers College named Nyadire. The High School portion of the system was opened in 1977.

Location

(September 2021)

Address: Nyadire Mission, Ward 25, PO Box 210 Mutoko.

Telephone: 072- 2490

Cell: 071 959 0859

Email:

Web: http://www.nyadire.org/schools.html



History

The school system was established in 1939 by Dr. Offarrel .

Nyadire Primary School has 744 pupils who move from ECD (Early Child Development) to grade 7. ECDA is for children 3 and 4 years old, and ECDB is for children 4 and 5 years old, each class having around 42 children. At grade 7, students sit for their first public exam run by ZIMSEC, the national examining board. The exam cover four subjects math, Shona, English, and general paper. General paper includes environmental science, social studies, art, craft, RME, AIDS, home economics, music, and physical education.

Nyadire High School was opened in 1977 with an enrollment of 72 boys. It offered secondary education with a technical bias. After independence in 1980 the school began to enroll girls as well. In 2020, the school had an enrollment of 305 boys and 295 girls, most of whom were boarders.

The school offered secondary education from form 1 to form 6. Subjects offered up to form 4 include English, Shona, Math, Science, History, Geography, Agriculture, Technical Graphics, Building Studies, Accounts, Commerce, Fashion and Fabrics, Computers and English Literature. At "A" Level the school offers: Math, Business Studies, Accounting, Geography, Biology, Agriculture and Economics.

Students write an “O” Level national examination after four years and an “A” Level national examination two years later after completing “O” Level. After completing “A” Level, students go to university or college for three or so years depending on the degree program or course. Upon graduation they are employed as technicians, teachers, doctors, journalists, etc.

School Grounds

A typical day at Nyadire begins with breakfast at 6:00 a.m. At 7:00 a.m., students attend school assembly for twenty minutes on Mondays and Fridays and Chapel on Tuesdays. Instruction follows until 10 when they have a 15-minute tea break. More instruction takes place until 1:00 when they go for lunch. After lunch on Mondays and Tuesdays they go for lessons, but on Wednesdays and Thursdays they go for sport. On Friday afternoon the students are busy cleaning the school. There is a two-hour evening study every day from Monday to Friday. On Saturday students clean their hostels in the morning and go for studies or jive to music the whole afternoon. Sunday students go to church after 10 and after lunch they go for study.

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Nyadire Secondary School at 28th, with a 82.81% pass rate.

There are approximately 1,200 students in the Nyadire School System, preschool through high school.

courses offered - O and A level.

The school also has Income Generating Projects:

Piggery

Poultry

Garden

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

