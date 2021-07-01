Difference between revisions of "Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 13:34, 1 July 2021
|Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary school
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-78-2276
Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary School (Nyahuni Adventist High School) is in Murehwa, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has a boarding facility.
Location
Address: Makunde Huck Farm, P. O. Box 623, Murehwa.
Telephone: +263-78-2276, 263 (278) 22-056, 263 (772) 702-457, 263 (773) 204-854.
Cell:
Email: admin@nyahuni.adventist.org; accts@nyahuni.adventist.org
Web: https://www.adventistyearbook.org/entity?EntityID=32969
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Board of Management:
- Chair - Arnold Marunze
- Secretary - Onias Tendere
Students / Teachers / Courses
- Headmaster - Onias Tendere.
- Deputy Headmaster - Elias Chapepa.
The school offers O and A levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.