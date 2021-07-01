Difference between revisions of "Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary School"

The school offers O and A levels.

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary School''' (Nyahuni Adventist High School) is in [[Murehwa]], [[Mashonaland East Province]] . The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has a boarding facility.





Location

Address: Makunde Huck Farm, P. O. Box 623, Murehwa.

Telephone: +263-78-2276, 263 (278) 22-056, 263 (772) 702-457, 263 (773) 204-854.

Cell:

Email: admin@nyahuni.adventist.org; accts@nyahuni.adventist.org

Web: https://www.adventistyearbook.org/entity?EntityID=32969



History

School Grounds

Board of Management:

Students / Teachers / Courses

Headmaster - Onias Tendere.

Deputy Headmaster - Elias Chapepa.

The school offers O and A levels.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information