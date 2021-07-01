Difference between revisions of "Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary School"

Pindula

Schools Mashonaland East Province
{{Infobox school
name = Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary school
image =
alt =
caption =
motto =
location = Mashonaland East
country = Zimbabwe
coordinates =
established =
opened =
closed =
type =
district =
grades = ordinary and advanced level
superintendent =
principal =
viceprincipal =
enrollment =
faculty =
campus_type =
campus_size =
team_name =
newspaper =
colors =
communities =
feeders =
website =
Contact Details:
Tel: +263-78-2276
}}
Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary School (Nyahuni Adventist High School) is in Murehwa, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has a boarding facility.
  
 
Location
 
==Location==
Address:
Address: Makunde Huck Farm, P. O. Box 623, Murehwa.
Telephone:
Telephone: +263-78-2276, 263 (278) 22-056, 263 (772) 702-457, 263 (773) 204-854.
Cell:
Cell:
Email:
Email: admin@nyahuni.adventist.org; accts@nyahuni.adventist.org
Web:
Web: https://www.adventistyearbook.org/entity?EntityID=32969
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Line 18: Line 51:
  
 
School Grounds
 
==School Grounds==
Grounds, buildings,
Board of Management:
Chair - Arnold Marunze
Secretary - Onias Tendere
  
 
Students / Teachers / Courses
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
Student body, number and ages
Headmaster - Onias Tendere.
Staff,
Deputy Headmaster - Elias Chapepa.
courses offered, to what levels.  
 
  
The school offers O and A levels.
  
 
Events
 
Events
Line 36: Line 71:
  
 
Further Reading
 
==Further Reading==
 +
Category:High Schools
Category:High Schools
Category:High Schools
Category:High Schools
Category:High Schools
Category:High Schools
Category:High Schools
  
 
Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary school
Location
Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263-78-2276


Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary School (Nyahuni Adventist High School) is in Murehwa, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has a boarding facility.

Location

Address: Makunde Huck Farm, P. O. Box 623, Murehwa.
Telephone: +263-78-2276, 263 (278) 22-056, 263 (772) 702-457, 263 (773) 204-854.
Cell:
Email: admin@nyahuni.adventist.org; accts@nyahuni.adventist.org
Web: https://www.adventistyearbook.org/entity?EntityID=32969

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Board of Management:

Students / Teachers / Courses

The school offers O and A levels.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

