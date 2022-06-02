Difference between revisions of "Nyamandhlovu"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with " In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, '''Nyamandhlovu''' returned to Parliament: * John Landa Nkomo of PF-ZAPU - 36 098 votes. * Shadreck...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
|+
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Nyamandhlovu''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Nyamandhlovu''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
Revision as of 10:09, 2 June 2022
Nyamandhlovu (sometimes Nyamandlovu) is in Matabeleland North Province.
See Nyamandlovu Aquifer.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Nyamandhlovu returned to Parliament:
- John Landa Nkomo of PF-ZAPU - 36 098 votes.
- Shadreck Fortrixon Ndlovu of Zanu PF - 4 679 votes.
- Christopher Fumirai Mariga of UANC - 1 044 votes.
- Enock Musiyandaka of ZANU - 234 votes.