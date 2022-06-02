Difference between revisions of "Nyamandhlovu"
See [[Nyamandlovu Aquifer]]. <br/>
|+
|+
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Nyamandhlovu''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
Revision as of 10:16, 2 June 2022
Nyamandhlovu (sometimes Nyamandlovu) is in Matabeleland North Province.
See Nyamandlovu Aquifer.
See Nyamandlovu Secondary School.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Nyamandhlovu returned to Parliament:
- John Landa Nkomo of PF-ZAPU - 36 098 votes.
- Shadreck Fortrixon Ndlovu of Zanu PF - 4 679 votes.
- Christopher Fumirai Mariga of UANC - 1 044 votes.
- Enock Musiyandaka of ZANU - 234 votes.