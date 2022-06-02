Difference between revisions of "Nyamandhlovu"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 11:
|Line 11:
* [[Christopher Fumirai Mariga]] of UANC - 1 044 votes.
* [[Christopher Fumirai Mariga]] of UANC - 1 044 votes.
* [[Enock Musiyandaka]] of [[ZANU]] - 234 votes.
* [[Enock Musiyandaka]] of [[ZANU]] - 234 votes.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 10:25, 2 June 2022
Nyamandhlovu (sometimes Nyamandlovu) is in Matabeleland North Province.
See Nyamandlovu Aquifer.
See Nyamandlovu Secondary School.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Nyamandhlovu returned to Parliament:
- John Landa Nkomo of PF-ZAPU - 36 098 votes.
- Shadreck Fortrixon Ndlovu of Zanu PF - 4 679 votes.
- Christopher Fumirai Mariga of UANC - 1 044 votes.
- Enock Musiyandaka of ZANU - 234 votes.