* [[Enock Musiyandaka]] of [[ZANU]] - 234 votes.

* [[Enock Musiyandaka]] of [[ZANU]] - 234 votes.

* [[Christopher Fumirai Mariga]] of UANC - 1 044 votes.

* [[Christopher Fumirai Mariga]] of UANC - 1 044 votes.

Nyamandhlovu (sometimes Nyamandlovu) is in Matabeleland North Province.



See Nyamandlovu Aquifer.

See Nyamandlovu Secondary School.





In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Nyamandhlovu returned to Parliament: