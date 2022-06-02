Pindula

* [[Christopher Fumirai Mariga]] of UANC - 1 044 votes.  
 
* [[Enock Musiyandaka]] of [[ZANU]] - 234 votes.
 
Nyamandhlovu (sometimes Nyamandlovu) is in Matabeleland North Province.


See Nyamandlovu Aquifer.
See Nyamandlovu Secondary School.


In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Nyamandhlovu returned to Parliament:

