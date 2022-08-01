* [[Geoffrey Peterson]] of ZUM with 1 796 votes.

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Nyamandhlovu''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Nyamandhlovu (sometimes Nyamandlovu) is in Matabeleland North Province.



See Nyamandlovu Aquifer.

See Nyamandlovu Secondary School.





In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Nyamandhlovu returned to Parliament:

Mark Rosenfels of Zanu PF with 10 462 votes,

Geoffrey Peterson of ZUM with 1 796 votes.

Turnout - 13 204 voters or 36.49 %