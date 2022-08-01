Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nyamandhlovu"

Page Discussion
 
Line 12: Line 12:
 
* [[Enock Musiyandaka]] of [[ZANU]] - 234 votes.
 
* [[Enock Musiyandaka]] of [[ZANU]] - 234 votes.
  
 
+
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Nyamandhlovu''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Mark Rosenfels]] of Zanu PF with 10 462 votes,
 +
* [[Geoffrey Peterson]] of ZUM with 1 796 votes.
 +
Turnout - 13 204 voters or 36.49 %
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
Line 22: Line 25:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Places]]
 +
[[Category:Places]]
  
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]

Latest revision as of 09:28, 1 August 2022

Nyamandhlovu (sometimes Nyamandlovu) is in Matabeleland North Province.


See Nyamandlovu Aquifer.
See Nyamandlovu Secondary School.


In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Nyamandhlovu returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nyamandhlovu returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 13 204 voters or 36.49 %

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nyamandhlovu&oldid=119290"