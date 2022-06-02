Difference between revisions of "Nyamandlovu Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 10:15, 2 June 2022
Nyamandlovu Secondary School is in Umguza District, Matabeleland North Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
See Nyamandhlovu.
Location
Address: Nyamandlovu Bussiness Centre, Nyamandlovu, Umguza District.
Telephone: 0287255
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=481620685292344
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.