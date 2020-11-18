Difference between revisions of "Nyamapanda"

Nyamapanda is the border post with Mozambique, on the Harare - Tete - Malawi highway. It is in Mudzi district, Mashonaland East Province. See Distance in Zimbabwe. See Regional Distances.

Location

It is 98 km east of Mutoko.

Altitude 600 m.

The area is not and dry, with limited agricultural activities.

History

Other information

Further Reading

[1]

[2]