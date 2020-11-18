Difference between revisions of "Nyamapanda"

Pindula

Nyamapanda is the border post with Mozambique, on the Harare - Tete - Malawi highway. It is in Mudzi district, Mashonaland East Province. See Distances in Zimbabwe. See Regional Distances.

Location

It is 98 km east of Mutoko.
Altitude 600 m.
The area is not and dry, with limited agricultural activities.

History

Other information

Further Reading

[1]

[2]

  1. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
  2. [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
