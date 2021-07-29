Famous names associated with the school .

Nyamauru High School, situated in Mutare's Dangamvura suburb was established in '''1984'''. Classes started at Zamba and Sakubva Primary schools in Sakubva operating as Dangamvura II High School before it moved to its own premises in '''1985'''.

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

Nyamauru Secondary School (Nyamauru High School) is in Dangamvura suburb, Mutare, Manicaland Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: dv10, Stand Number 4401, Area 14, Dangamvura suburb, Mutare.

Telephone: 02031110, 02030038.

Cell: 078 352 5560.

Email:

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Nyamauru-High-School-113350860099002/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Nyamauru High School, situated in Mutare's Dangamvura suburb was established in 1984. Classes started at Zamba and Sakubva Primary schools in Sakubva operating as Dangamvura II High School before it moved to its own premises in 1985.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Facebook Nyamauru High School, Mutare - Former students and teachers - https://www.facebook.com/NyamauruHighSchoolMutare/

Other information

Further Reading

==++==++==++==++==++

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template