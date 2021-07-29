Difference between revisions of "Nyamauru Secondary School"
'''Nyamauru Secondary School''' ('''Nyamauru High School''') is in Dangamvura suburb, [[Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]].
'''Nyamauru Secondary School''' ('''Nyamauru High School''') is in Dangamvura suburb, [[Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
Nyamauru Secondary School (Nyamauru High School) is in Dangamvura suburb, Mutare, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: dv10, Stand Number 4401, Area 14, Dangamvura suburb, Mutare.
Telephone: 02031110, 02030038.
Cell: 078 352 5560.
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Nyamauru-High-School-113350860099002/
History
Nyamauru High School, situated in Mutare's Dangamvura suburb was established in 1984. Classes started at Zamba and Sakubva Primary schools in Sakubva operating as Dangamvura II High School before it moved to its own premises in 1985.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Facebook Nyamauru High School, Mutare - Former students and teachers - https://www.facebook.com/NyamauruHighSchoolMutare/