Difference between revisions of "Nyameni High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Nyameni High School''' is in [[Marondera]], [[Mashonaland East Province]].
'''Nyameni High School''' is in [[Marondera]], [[Mashonaland East Province]].
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Latest revision as of 12:27, 1 July 2021
Nyameni High School is in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: P.O. Box 110, Marondera
Telephone: (065) 232 4129, 077 836 4704 027 924129, 027 920053.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.