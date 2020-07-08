Difference between revisions of "Nyaminyami RDC"

From Pindula
(Created page with "The Nyaminyami Local Government is Nyaminyami RDC. The July 2018 elections returned: {| class="wikitable" |- ! Ward !! Name !! Party |- | 1 || Lovemore Negandi || Zanu-PF...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 06:22, 8 July 2020

The Nyaminyami Local Government is Nyaminyami RDC. The July 2018 elections returned:

Ward Name Party
1 Lovemore Negandi Zanu-PF
2 Kudzanayi Makanyaire Zanu-PF
3 Taiti Busumani MDC-Alliance
4 Samson Gwati MDC-Alliance
5 Jaison Charinga Zanu-PF
6 Lovemore Tennis MDC-Alliance
7 Ophius Manenga Chidhakwa Zanu-PF
8 Golden Chirongoma Zanu-PF
9 Fastino Mawadze Zanu-PF
10 Bibo Cop Siamatanga Zanu-PF
11 Pedzisayi Majoni Zanu-PF
12 Polite Zivenga Zanu-PF
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nyaminyami_RDC&oldid=90003"