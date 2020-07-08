Difference between revisions of "Nyaminyami RDC"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "The Nyaminyami Local Government is Nyaminyami RDC. The July 2018 elections returned: {| class="wikitable" |- ! Ward !! Name !! Party |- | 1 || Lovemore Negandi || Zanu-PF...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 28:
|Line 28:
| 11 || [[Pedzisayi Majoni]] || Zanu-PF
| 11 || [[Pedzisayi Majoni]] || Zanu-PF
|-
|-
|−
| 12 || [[Polite
|+
| 12 || [[Polite ]] || Zanu-PF
|}
|}
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
Revision as of 06:23, 8 July 2020
The Nyaminyami Local Government is Nyaminyami RDC. The July 2018 elections returned:
|Ward
|Name
|Party
|1
|Lovemore Negandi
|Zanu-PF
|2
|Kudzanayi Makanyaire
|Zanu-PF
|3
|Taiti Busumani
|MDC-Alliance
|4
|Samson Gwati
|MDC-Alliance
|5
|Jaison Charinga
|Zanu-PF
|6
|Lovemore Tennis
|MDC-Alliance
|7
|Ophius Manenga Chidhakwa
|Zanu-PF
|8
|Golden Chirongoma
|Zanu-PF
|9
|Fastino Mawadze
|Zanu-PF
|10
|Bibo Cop Siamatanga
|Zanu-PF
|11
|Pedzisayi Majoni
|Zanu-PF
|12
|Polite Zivengwa
|Zanu-PF