Water flow from the Nyanga massif powers many of Zimbabwe's hydro turbine electricity stations. <br/>

In 2000, Nyanga was home to about 4,852 people.<br/>

In 1982, the census put the total population at 2 973. <br/>

The 1969 Rhodesia census gives 630 Africans, 102 Europeans, 1 Asian and 0 Coloureds for a total of 730 people.<br/>

There are considerable archaeological sites (stone age and iron age) in the area, including forts, pit structures, villages and terracing. <br/>

Nyanga (formerly Inyanga) is a Town and Tourist destination located in Manica Province also known as the Eastern Highlands. Nyanga town lies just north of Nyanga National Park, where Nyanga Mountain, the highest point in Zimbabwe, is situated. It is about 115km north of Mutare. The area is a tourist area, with many luxury hotels like Troutbeck Inn, and wonders like the Mutarasi Falls, World's View, Pungwe Falls and the Nyanga Mountains and many archaeological sites. It is a major fruit growing area.

Location

lat/long: 18° 12' 36.00"S, 32° 44' 24.00"E

Manica Province.



History

The name may be derived from The Place of the Witchdoctors. [1]



Population

There are considerable archaeological sites (stone age and iron age) in the area, including forts, pit structures, villages and terracing.

The 1969 Rhodesia census gives 630 Africans, 102 Europeans, 1 Asian and 0 Coloureds for a total of 730 people.

In 1982, the census put the total population at 2 973.

In 2000, Nyanga was home to about 4,852 people.



Other information

Nyanga Mountain has a height of 2595m.

Water flow from the Nyanga massif powers many of Zimbabwe's hydro turbine electricity stations.



Further Reading

