Nyanga (formerly Inyanga) is a Town and Tourist destination located in Manica Province also known as the Eastern Highlands. Nyanga town lies just north of Nyanga National Park, where Nyanga Mountain, the highest point in Zimbabwe, is situated. It is about 115km north of Mutare. The area is a tourist area, with many luxury hotels like Troutbeck Inn, and wonders like the Mutarasi Falls, World's View, Pungwe Falls and the Nyanga Mountains and many archaeological sites. It is a major fruit growing area.

Location

lat/long: 18° 12' 36.00"S, 32° 44' 24.00"E

Manica Province.



History

The name may be derived from The Place of the Witchdoctors. [1]



Population/Government

There are considerable archaeological sites (stone age and iron age) in the area, including forts, pit structures, villages and terracing.

The 1969 Rhodesia census gives 630 Africans, 102 Europeans, 1 Asian and 0 Coloureds for a total of 730 people.

In 1982, the census put the total population at 2 973.

In 2000, Nyanga was home to about 4,852 people.



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Nyanga returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nyanga returned to Parliament:

Tichaendepi Masaya of Zanu PF with 11 184 votes,

Sylvester Matsapa of ZUM with 6 025 votes.

Turnout - 19 289 voters or 43.10 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nyanga returned to Parliament:

Leonard Ringisai Chirewamangu of MDC with 10 016 votes,

Paul Kadzima of Zanu PF with 8 891 votes,

David Cozai Hamunakwadi of UP with 701 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nyanga North returned to Parliament:

Hubert Nyanhongo of Zanu PF with 10 840 votes or 57.58 percent,

Douglas Mwonzora of MDC–T with 7 985 votes or 42.42 percent,

Total 18 825 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nyanga South returned to Parliament:

Supa Mandiwanzira of Zanu PF with 11 752 votes or 61.89 percent,

Willard Chimbetete of MDC–T with 6 165 votes or 32.57 percent,

Fungai Makotore of MDC–N with 782 votes or 4.12 percent,

1 others with 290 votes or 1.53 percent.

Total 18 989 votes



Nyanga Local Government is Nyanga RDC.



Other information

Nyanga Mountain has a height of 2595m.

Water flow from the Nyanga massif powers many of Zimbabwe's hydro turbine electricity stations.



See List of Primary Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Gambe Sanyatwe Secondary School.

See Hartzell High School.

See Marist Brothers Secondary School.

See Cedar Peak Cottage.



Further Reading

