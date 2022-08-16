Difference between revisions of "Nyanga Bus Disaster"

The '''Nyanga Bus Disaster''' of 1991, which is also called the [[Regina Coeli]] bus disaster, happened on the night of '''3 August 1991 ''' when a bus carrying Regina Coeli students and staff members crashed about 20 km from the school. The bus was coming from a sports event held at [[St Killians Mission]] near [[Rusape]]. <ref name="manica">Cletus Mushanawani [http://nehandaradio.com/2014/02/22/regina-coeli-survivors-speak-2-decades/ Regina Coeli survivors speak two decades on], ''Manica Post'', Retrieved:19 January 2015, Published:24 February 2014</ref> The bus was overloaded with about 100 people, instead of the stipulated 75 passenger limit.<ref name="nyt">[http://www.nytimes.com/1991/08/05/world/bus-crash-bills-87-in-zimbabwe.html Bus Crash bills 87 in Zimbabwe], ''NewYork Times'', Retrieved:19 Jan 2015, Published:5 August 1991</ref> The accident is considered Zimbabwe's worst [[Major Road Traffic Accidents in Zimbabwe|bus disaster]].

Nyanga Bus Disaster Details Date 3 August 1991 Time Night Location 289km from Harare, 20km from Regina Coeli School Country Zimbabwe Bus operator B & C Cause Speeding, Drunken Driving Statistics Deaths 88

How it happened

Narrations have said that the driver was drunk and he was speeding. Before the accident happened, while refuelling at Brondesbury Service Station, the driver was warned by a motorist who had been driving behind them. He did not heed the warning. The students pleaded with him to stop but he is said to have told them that he had vast experience navigating dangerous terrain, giving the Shurugwi Boterekwa as an example of roads he had experience navigating.[1]

The bus lost brakes at some point and the driver lost control. The bus overturned. The driver, conductor and loader were amoung those that were killed.[1]

Names of People on the bus

Timothy Sagwidza

Moses Dudzai Nyamugunduru (Survivor)

Sheila Doto (Survivor)

Ignatius Bukuta (Survivor)

Liliosa Manjoro (Survivor)