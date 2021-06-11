Difference between revisions of "Nyanga High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
|−
'''Nyanga High School''' is
|+
'''Nyanga High School''' is located in [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary level and has boarding facility.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Line 61:
|Line 66:
}}
}}
|+
|−
[[Category:
|+
[[Category:Schools]]
Latest revision as of 15:05, 11 June 2021
|Nyanga High School
|Location
|Manicaland
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-298- 738
Nyanga High School is located in Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary level and has boarding facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
References
</references>