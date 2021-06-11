Pindula

Nyanga High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary level and has boarding facility.  
+
Nyanga High School
Location
Manicaland
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263-298- 738


Nyanga High School is located in Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary level and has boarding facility.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

