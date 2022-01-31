

Nyanga National Park is a mountainous area in the eastern highlands, Manicaland Province. The park is home to several species of antelope, including the waterbuck, wildebeest, zebra, klipspringer, kudu and eland. Nyanga National Park has 3 waterfalls which are Pungwe Falls, Nyangombe Falls and the Nyamziwa Falls. Nyangwe Fort and Chawomera Fort are also found at the park.

Visitors Guide

When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 6 am to 6 pm

Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees charged

From Harare take the A3 towards Mutare travelling through Ruwa, Melfort and Bromley. At 74 KM reach Marondera, 106 KM reach Macheke, 134 KM reach Headlands, 168 KM reach Rusape and turn left onto the A14 towards Juliasdale. 239 KM reach Juliasdale, 259 KM reach Nyanga village.

From Mutare take the A3 towards Harare crossing Christmas Pass. Distances are from the roundabout where the A3 and the Aerodrome Road intersect. At 10 KM turn right onto the A15 towards Juliasdale, 40 KM pass through Watsomba, 84 KM turn right at the intersection with the A14, 85 KM reach Juliasdale, 105 KM reach Nyanga Village. [1]

Background

It was reported that the archaeological remnants found at the Nyanga National Park indicate that people started to live there in the Stone Age and Iron Age eras. They reportedly stayed beneath the mountains and would climb up the heights when in need of safety.

The study of archaeologists discovered ruins consisting of beads, pottery, bone and metal work. These findings were published in a book In Inyanga, Prehistoric Settlements in Southern Rhodesia in 1958 by Roger Summers. Read More

There is also much history at Rhodes Nyanga Historical Exhibition.

Activities

Some of the activities visitors can participate in include:

Fly Fishing -

Swimming - Visitors can swim at Nyangombe pool.

Boating, sailing and canoeing - The Park has 5 dams with rowing boats which can be hired at Rhodes, Mare аnd Udu Dams.

Short Horse-riding trails

Forest birding

Game viewing

Rock-climbing and abseiling,

Wild water rafting on the Pungwe River

Kayaking, river bugging,

Orienteering,

multi-day mountain biking trails with accommodation each night in their own camps,

trees and orchid walks

ropes courses, giant swing, and zip lines,

expeditions and guided hikes along the Turaco Trail, a newly constructed hiking trail from one to five nights.

(All activities are professionally guided)

Pictures







