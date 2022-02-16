Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nyanga RDC"

The Nyanga Local Government is Nyanga RDC. The July 2018 elections returned:

Ward Name Party
Ward 1 Edmore Chiteto Zanu PF
Ward 2 Shabani Stanford Dzawanda Zanu PF
Ward 3 Edward Manda Zanu PF
Ward 4 Richard M Nyakapanga Zanu PF
