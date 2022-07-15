Difference between revisions of "Nyanhanda Knowmore"

In '''July 2018''', '''Nyanhanda Knowmore''' was elected to Ward 15 [[Mutare Municipality ]], for MDC-Alliance, with 4780 votes.

In '''July 2018''', '''Nyanhanda Knowmore''' was elected to Ward 15 [[Mutare]] Municipality , for MDC-Alliance, with 4780 votes.

In July 2018, Nyanhanda Knowmore was elected to Ward 15 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 4780 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Mutare Municipality with 4780 votes, beating Mukwada Colin of Zanu-PF with 2004 votes, Hlatywayo Charles, independent with 263 votes, Anesu Zaranyika of PRC with 126 votes, Mutukwa Prosperous of ERA with 65 votes, John Rushinga of ZIPP with 41 votes and Tanaka Edward of ZDU with 31 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]