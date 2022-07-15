Difference between revisions of "Nyanhanda Knowmore"
Latest revision as of 08:18, 15 July 2022
In July 2018, Nyanhanda Knowmore was elected to Ward 15 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 4780 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 15 Mutare Municipality with 4780 votes, beating Mukwada Colin of Zanu-PF with 2004 votes, Hlatywayo Charles, independent with 263 votes, Anesu Zaranyika of PRC with 126 votes, Mutukwa Prosperous of ERA with 65 votes, John Rushinga of ZIPP with 41 votes and Tanaka Edward of ZDU with 31 votes. [1]
Events
In July 2022, Mutare City Council Mayor councillor Simon Chabuka and 11 other councillors appeared in court on Thursday on allegations of fleecing the local authority of nearly $13 million in travel and subsistence allowances. It was reported that reports that Mayor Chabuka appeared at Mutare Magistrates Court charged with criminal abuse of office. Others accused of the same charge are councillors Farai Mabiza, Elizabeth Tsoro, Zwenyika Misi, Daniel Saunyama, Blessing Tandi, Tsitsi Ziweya, Nyanhanda Knowmore|Norman Nyanhanda, Exavior Upare, Sakai Cathrine, Thomas Nyamupangedenga and Calvin Matsiya. [2]
Further Reading
