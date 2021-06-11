Difference between revisions of "Nyaningwe Secondary School"
Revision as of 12:37, 11 June 2021
Nyaningwe Secondary School is in Nyaningwe, Chivi district, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Private Bag 565, Nyaningwe, Chivi.
Telephone: 03 7434, 0337598.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.